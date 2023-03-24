Keel Point LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Price Performance

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $84.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day moving average is $87.81. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $132.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.59%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

