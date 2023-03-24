Keel Point LLC Has $312,000 Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $86.99.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

