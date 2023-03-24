Keel Point LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $164.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.49 and a 200 day moving average of $156.72. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

