Keel Point LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Aflac Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $62.53 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

