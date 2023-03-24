Keel Point LLC Invests $212,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $130.38 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $93.65 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

