Keel Point LLC Invests $268,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,597 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 364.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 38.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

SAP Trading Up 1.2 %

SAP Cuts Dividend

NYSE:SAP opened at $123.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.52. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.52%.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Stories

