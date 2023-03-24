Keel Point LLC Makes New Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

DY opened at $92.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average of $98.01. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $122.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.