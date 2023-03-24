Keel Point LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Keel Point LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis Increases Dividend

NVS opened at $82.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.80. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $182.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $3.4694 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.61%.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.