Keel Point LLC Purchases 337 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Keel Point LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $96.42 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

