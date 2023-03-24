Keel Point LLC Purchases 601 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 56,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

XSVM opened at $43.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $644.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.23.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.