Keel Point LLC Reduces Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Keel Point LLC cut its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTRB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2,281.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 969,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after buying an additional 928,326 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,804,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,170,000. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,430,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,823,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $34.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $36.88.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

