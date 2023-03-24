Keel Point LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $126.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

