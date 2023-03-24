Keel Point LLC Takes $223,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,165,000 after buying an additional 126,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,315,000 after buying an additional 211,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,351,000 after buying an additional 56,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.42 and a one year high of $88.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

