Keel Point LLC Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 23.4% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Prologis by 46.6% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $114.15 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.31 and its 200 day moving average is $116.46.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

