Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) vs. Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) and Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of Weis Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kesko Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Weis Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Kesko Oyj pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weis Markets pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Weis Markets has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A $0.81 12.65 Weis Markets $4.70 billion 0.46 $125.20 million $4.66 17.39

This table compares Kesko Oyj and Weis Markets’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Weis Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Kesko Oyj. Kesko Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weis Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kesko Oyj and Weis Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kesko Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50 Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Kesko Oyj and Weis Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A Weis Markets 2.67% 9.85% 6.48%

Summary

Weis Markets beats Kesko Oyj on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods. The Building and Technical Trade segment focuses on the chains concepts, marketing, purchasing, logistics services, and store site network. The Car Trade segment includes business operations of K-Auto, K-Caara; and AutoCarrera; and importing and marketing of Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Porsche passenger cars, and Volkswagen and MAN commercial vehicles. The Common functions segment refers to the s group support functions. The company was founded on October 14, 1940 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items. The company was founded by Harry Weis and Sigmund Weis in 1912 and is headquartered in Sunbury, PA.

