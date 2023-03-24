Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BMY opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

