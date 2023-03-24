Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $487.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $493.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

