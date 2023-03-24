Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $222.59 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The company has a market cap of $418.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.87.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

