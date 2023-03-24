Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 50,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 32,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

AMT opened at $191.62 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.17.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.