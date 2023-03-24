Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a market cap of $138.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $53.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

