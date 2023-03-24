Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,565 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,443,000 after acquiring an additional 172,185 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,368,000 after acquiring an additional 699,309 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $64.63 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.23.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

