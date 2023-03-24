Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEP. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 8.0% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 277,653,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,360,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $50.54 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.83%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,739.09%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

