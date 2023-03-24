Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $702,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Harbor Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $5,644,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of WBD opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
