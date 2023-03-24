KeyCorp Increases Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $117.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Teradyne Stock Up 3.1 %

Teradyne stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $127.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 23.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teradyne by 43.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 54,930 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 24.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,987,000 after buying an additional 134,867 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 7.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

