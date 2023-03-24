KeyCorp Increases Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $117.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.
Teradyne Stock Up 3.1 %
Teradyne stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $127.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.55.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 23.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teradyne by 43.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 54,930 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 24.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,987,000 after buying an additional 134,867 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 7.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
