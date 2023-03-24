Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.05) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.44) to GBX 275 ($3.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 271.67 ($3.34).

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 263.70 ($3.24) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 276.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 248.51. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 198.60 ($2.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 294.80 ($3.62). The company has a market capitalization of £5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.65, a PEG ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

