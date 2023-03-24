Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives $44.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Kion Group Stock Up 4.1 %

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Kion Group has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64.

Kion Group Company Profile

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter.

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

