Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s previous close.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:KNX opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $64.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

