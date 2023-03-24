K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €19.33 ($20.78) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €17.52 ($18.84) and a 52 week high of €36.45 ($39.19).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

