Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives $265.00 Average PT from Analysts

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $61.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

