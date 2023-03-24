Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $7.85

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $7.59. Lavoro shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 4,938 shares traded.
Lavoro Stock Performance
Lavoro Company Profile
TPB Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TPB Acquisition Corporation I is based in San Francisco, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lavoro (LVRO)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.