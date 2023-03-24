Lear Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lear in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Lear’s current full-year earnings is $10.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lear’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.88 EPS.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Lear Trading Up 0.2 %

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Lear stock opened at $136.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $158.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Lear by 2,027.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lear by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares in the company, valued at $38,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 56.31%.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.