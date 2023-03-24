Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 75.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $639.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $602.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.69. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

