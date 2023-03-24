Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.19.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

