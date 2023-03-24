Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 648,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VCR stock opened at $240.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $317.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.77.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

