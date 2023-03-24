Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 164,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $22.07 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

