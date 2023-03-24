Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $888,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Mosaic Trading Down 2.3 %

MOS opened at $42.98 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

