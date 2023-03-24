Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $66.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

