Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,964 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of America Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Shares of BAC opened at $26.97 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

