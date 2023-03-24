Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,121 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,606,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,519,000 after buying an additional 7,782,994 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $155,000.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

