Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $487.76 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.22. The company has a market capitalization of $216.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.