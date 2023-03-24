Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 535,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 435,620 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,805,000 after buying an additional 42,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,723,000 after buying an additional 61,438 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,028,000 after buying an additional 63,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,261.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after buying an additional 226,664 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $186.54 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

