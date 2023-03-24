Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 597 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of D opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

