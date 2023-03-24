Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 53,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,480,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PKG opened at $131.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.78. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

