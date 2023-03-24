Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $216.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.68.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

