Legacy Wealth Management Inc Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.0% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,321,000 after acquiring an additional 371,702 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after acquiring an additional 142,535 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $394.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.07. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

