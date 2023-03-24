Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.49.

Liberty Global stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,759,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,544,000 after acquiring an additional 126,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,223,000 after buying an additional 558,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,196,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,464,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

