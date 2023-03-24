Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Superdry (LON:SDRY)

Superdry (LON:SDRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.14) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 362.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Superdry Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of SDRY stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.33) on Wednesday. Superdry has a 1 year low of GBX 91.70 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 186.80 ($2.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 119.26. The company has a market cap of £88.77 million, a PE ratio of 1,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.26.

Superdry Company Profile

Featured Stories

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

