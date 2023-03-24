Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Superdry (LON:SDRY)

Superdry (LON:SDRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.14) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 362.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Superdry Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of SDRY stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.33) on Wednesday. Superdry has a 1 year low of GBX 91.70 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 186.80 ($2.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 119.26. The company has a market cap of £88.77 million, a PE ratio of 1,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.26.
Superdry Company Profile
