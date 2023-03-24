LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ LFVN opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeVantage (LFVN)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.