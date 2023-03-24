LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LifeVantage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LifeVantage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LifeVantage by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

