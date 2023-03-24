Liquidia Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Liquidia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Liquidia’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of LQDA opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.11. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Liquidia by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at $64,825,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liquidia by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares during the period. 32.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

