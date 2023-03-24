loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Up to $1.83

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.87. loanDepot shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 10,906 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

loanDepot Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $547.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $84,621.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 544,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,775.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $84,621.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 544,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,775.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,997.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,112,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,612 in the last 90 days. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,972 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925,002 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

